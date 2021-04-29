Lady Bucks 12U takes second in Abilene

The Alpine Lady Bucks 12U traveled to Abilene on April 24-25 for their second tournament of the season. The Thunderstruck tournament had 10 12U teams from around North and West Texas.
The Lady Bucks began pool play on April 24, topping Fuego Fastpitch, 6-0. Kody Hawkins was in the pitcher’s circle, and went three innings, allowing no runs and no hits, and walking no batters.
The second and final pool game began Saturday morning with the Lady Bucks defeating Texas Valkyrie, 9-0. Thunderstruck was a seeded tournament, and saw the Lady Bucks in the top seed going into bracket play.
The first bracket game began at 5:30 p.m. against Tribe, where the Bucks won big, 10-2. Taryn Hardin hit an inside-the-park home run, and Mia Lewis, Kacy Hawkins, Emily Sweat, and Raven Martinez all had multiple hits.
On Saturday night, the Lady Bucks played their second bracket game against Texas Legends, winning in extra innings, 8-7. Hardin was in the pitchers circle with five strikeouts and nine hits.
The first game Sunday morning saw the Lady Bucks fall to West Texas Mayhem, 6-7. Kody Hawkins and Emyliana Hernandez led the team at the plate, both with two hits. The final score for the second game Sunday was Alpine 6, Texas Rebels 12U 5. Hernandez, Martinez and Zariah Galvan each had two hits to lead the team.
To finish up the tournament and clinch the second place spot, Alpine fell to West Texas Mayhem for a second time, 8-1.
The Alpine Lady Bucks 12U left Thunderstruck with second place rings and bragging rights. The Lady Bucks fought hard and played with heart all weekend against some strong teams. The Bucks were sharp at the plate and made very few errors to secure a spot in the championship game Sunday afternoon. The team’s next tournament is May 8-9 in Lubbock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.