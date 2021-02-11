The 2021 tennis program has kicked off this spring, and Coach Rick Garcia spoke with the Avalanche to answer some questions about the upcoming season.
With 12 returners and 12 newcomers to the tennis program, Garcia is optimistic about the season, especially after not finishing out the 2020 season due to COVID.
According to Garcia, that is what he is most excited about this 2021 season.
"Last year our season was cut short like other spring sports,” he said. “We got to compete in two tournaments, and then we were shut down. The enthusiasm on the team is very exciting this year. We have been on the courts for over a month now, and it's already paying off."
Garcia said the athletes had responded well at practice this year, adding, “We have a great group of kids working hard to get better every day. It’s going to be a great tennis season!"
Garcia has coached tennis for six years, and taught a tennis class Sul Ross State University for 13 years. He also played tennis off and on earlier in his career.
When asked to reveal something special about tennis, Garcia replied, "Competitive tennis is very addictive. It's one of the best individual sports where you can compete at the highest level physically and mentally."
A big bonus for Garcia this season is the addition of his daughter Selena as assistant coach.
"She is my assistant this year, and we plan to take the program to the next level by working together and implementing some old school and new school ideas,” he said. “She is a solid addition to the coaching staff."
