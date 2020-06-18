Alpine ISD welcomes new coach

With coronavirus concerns and school closures that have taken over Alpine ISD, it’s been a whirlwind year as students, teachers, coaches, and staff look toward a new academic year.
The Alpine Fightin’ Bucks will add a fresh face to its sports lineup when the fall semester starts, as Max Shindeldecker is set to be one of the new coaches in town. Originally from Wimberley, Shindeldecker will start his teaching and coaching duties in the fall, and he brings to the table plenty of experience to enhance the Fightin’ Buck spirit.
A 2019 graduate of the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Shindeldecker is slated to teach ninth and 10th grade U.S. history and world geography at the high school, and coach middle school football or high school track.
“It’s subject to change. Wherever they want to plug me in, I will be there,” said Shindeldecker. This will be his second year teaching. He previously taught U.S. and world history at Gonzales High School, and coached volleyball, boys basketball, and track. The newly arrived Shindeldecker also brings coaching experience in pee wee hockey and pee wee lacrosse, and he played high school hockey for the Austin Stars and Texas Junior Stars. During his college days in San Antonio, Shindeldecker also played lacrosse for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Shindeldecker has been in Alpine for less than a week, bringing with him girlfriend Skye Hampton, a Galveston area native who just recently graduated from UT-San Antonio, and their kitten Miso, named after the traditional Japanese soup.
Both Shindeldecker and Hampton will be attending Sul Ross State University, working towards their master’s degrees. So far, what Shindeldecker most enjoys about Alpine are the people, the views, and the weather.
“On our first date ever, we went to Marfa and drove by Alpine, and stayed in an Airbnb. We felt that is where we wanted to be, as it’s so beautiful,” exclaimed Shindeldecker.
The couple is excited to make Alpine their new home, and look forward to interacting with the community. Shindeldecker is pumped up to be a part of the Fightin’ Bucks family. Shindeldecker feels that the move to Alpine from the big city was the right fit for him, as he has small town roots.
“Population wise, Alpine is larger than Wimberley, which is really close to San Marcos and Austin,” he said. “I think the biggest difference will be not having the city immediately nearby, but besides that, country living is our draw. I grew up on a bunch of land in the middle of nowhere, and I am totally comfortable with that.”
