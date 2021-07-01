Cowboys play six in weekend series

Last week and into a busy weekend, the Alpine Cowboys faced the Santa Fe Fuego in a six game series. The long series ended with a double-header at Kokernot Field on June 26.
The first game of the series started slow on offense, with only 10 hits on the night for the Cowboys. Four errors certainly contributed to the 7-6 loss, and pitcher Josh Vincent took the loss with only two innings pitched. Pitchers Jonathan Triesler and Jake Woods also contributed six innings on the mound.
The Cowboys took the win in game two, 5-4. Calvin Graves and Chris O'Neal each knocked in a couple of RBI, and pitcher Alejandro Amezquita got the win, with one earned run in three innings pitched. Pitcher Jake Woods tallied the save, coming in for two innings, and striking out three while allowing only one hit.
Games three and four dealt the Cowboys losses with only four scores over the two-games.
Alpine dropped game three with a 10-2 loss, and the offense tallied only seven hits. Pitcher Jake Voss took the loss, allowing nine hits and seven earned runs in six-plus innings.
Game four's 4-2 loss could once again be credited to cold Cowboy bats, with only six hits and 12 strike outs. Jake Voss took the loss with six innings pitched.
Going into the double-header, the Cowboys bounced back and won both games. Alex Canty had a great night with four RBI on two hits, and Chandler Hughes knocked one out of the park. Pitcher Ridge Walker got the win, and Trey Silmon took the save in a nail-biter win for the Cowboys, 7-6.
Game two of the double-header and the final game of this series went to the Cowboys, 9-5. Josh Laurie, James Prockish, and Chandler Hughes each contributed a couple of RBI, and pitcher Jared Strait earned the win in seven innings.
