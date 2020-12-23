Bucks rattle Eagles

On Dec. 18 the Bucks took on the Van Horn Eagles in Alpine.
Isaiah Nunez had a hot hand to begin the game, knocking down a couple of threes. The Eagles countered with their own shots beyond the arc, and took the lead after one quarter, 12-14.
In the second quarter, it was all about Nunez and Cody Barragan. Nunez brought great offense and defense, while Barragan also got hot, shooting the ball really well. Franky Ontiveros knocked down a three in this quarter, and after one half of play, the Bucks held a 32-18 lead.
Going into the third quarter, this game started to get out of hand for the Eagles, as Nunez hit more threes, and Aiden Morrissey continued with great defense and assists.
In the fourth quarter, the Bucks hit four more threes, and sank several other baskets. Notably Barragan hit a couple threes, along with Morrissey and Isaiah Fierro. Tray Ervin was a great physical presence, and contributed well to this win.
It was an easy win for the boys, with a final score of 70-33.
Nunez finished the game with 25 points, and Barragan had 14.
The Fightin’ Buck varsity plays next at Wink on Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.