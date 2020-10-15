The Alpine High School Fightin’ Buck football team traveled to Sundown for a pick up game with the Perryton High School Rangers on Oct. 9.
The game resembled the previous two for the Bucks, as all the scoring took place in the first half. The difference this time was that Perryton did all the scoring, finding the end zone twice, once in the first quarter and once in the second quarter.
The statistics again complimented the play of the defense. Perryton made 17 first downs, and gained 238 total yards. The Fightin’ Buck offense was only able to get five first downs, and accumulate 103 yards in total offense. The Rangers won the game, 14-0.
The Fightin’ Bucks open play in District 1-3A on Friday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. The Tornillo High School Coyotes will come to town for the annual homecoming game. The homecoming parade and bonfire will take place Thursday, Oct. 15.
