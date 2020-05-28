Seniors say goodbye to Kokernot

It was a beautiful evening for a ball game. Aaron Fellows, Aziel Ordonez, and Travis Ruckman put on their purple and gold uniforms one last time on Senior Night at Kokernot Field.
But the green stands were empty, and only their parents and a few others were there. In a week full of strange ceremonies, the three members of the class of 2020 took to the field in a quiet celebration with their head coach, Adam Llanez.
Fellows and Ruckman played key starting roles on some very good teams over the past three years at Alpine High. Ordonez had been involved as well, but of the three teammates, he lost the most to the COVID-19 cancellation. After waiting his turn as a sophomore and junior, Ordonez was finally the everyday first baseman this season.
Of course, Fellows’ parents were there. Athletic Director John Fellows has been busy filling the spots left by departing coaches, including his oldest son, Andrew, and his wife, Megan. He’s hoping August might resemble something like a normal month of preparation on the gridiron. So is Head Coach Rick Garcia with the volleyball team in the gym, and so is Head Coach Cory Cason with the cross country team.
The truth is, nobody knows what’s going to happen yet. Until a firm decision is made by the state regarding classes in the fall, the Texas University Interscholastic League has no further announcements regarding athletics. But the fact that the fall sports calendar is right around the corner means a decision may come down in the next month or so.
Fellows and Ruckman are expecting to attend Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma, and play football this fall. This final season of baseball would have meant a lot to them before focusing on only one sport.
Instead, they have other memories. They both scored touchdowns in the playoffs for the Fightin’ Bucks last November. Earlier that month, they were playing the game of their lives in Crane. Down 6-0 in the second quarter, Fellows, the quarterback, needed a long third-down completion to fall into somebody’s hands. Ordonez was downfield, there to make the grab and momentum began to turn Alpine’s way.
