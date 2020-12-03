With their last game nearly a month ago, the Lady Bucks basketball team traveled to Van Horn for their second game of the season on Dec. 1. Overall the team looked much sharper.
Strong defense held Van Horn to minimal scoring for most of the first half, as Alpine held a double-digit lead at one point. Van Horn fought hard, and got back in the game by taking it to the bucket and getting to the line. By the end of the first half, the Lady Bucks led by only six.
Alpine had a strong presence underneath, both scoring and rebounding. The team also had great hustle from Amory Aranda.
Early in the second half, Van Horn shot the ball well, and got as close as two points. The Lady Bucks kept the lead, but could not buy a bucket underneath the basket with lots of missed opportunities, albeit heavily contested ones.
Nora Carrasco made her mark in the second half with impressive rebounding and scoring. Aranda also continued her solid play on both sides of the ball.
While the fourth quarter got a little sloppy with several turnovers, the Ladies never gave up less than a 10-point lead. They went on to win 36-48, racking up their first victory of the season.
Of their effort, Coach Rick Garcia said, "We looked pretty good for only being our second game of the season. We still need to work on our shots, but it's still too early in the season to worry about it. We will continue to work on the fundamentals every day in order for us to get better."
