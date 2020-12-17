Lady Bucks show some power, then fall to Crane

On Dec. 11-12 the Lady Bucks had two games that they handily won. Against Pecos at home, they beat the Lady Eagles 53-28, and at Marfa, they came out ahead, 52-25.
Crane then traveled to Alpine for a game on Dec. 15. It was back and forth in the first quarter. Alpine kept things close with Novah Carrasco, Nora Carrasco, and Jenica Portillo getting involved early on the offensive side.
In the second quarter things got more difficult as Crane started showing their ability and size, but Portillo did everything in her power to keep it close. Nora Carrasco also did her part, scoring a couple of buckets late at the end of the half to keep the game tied at 22-22.
In the second half the ladies came out a little cold on offense, and struggled. In this quarter the Lady Bucks scored only five points to Crane's 21. Daniella Estrada and Chloe Cordova got involved offensively in this quarter.
As the final quarter progressed, Crane imposed their will, and showed they have a lot of talent and size. They are a long team that plays tough defense, creating a lot of turnovers. They moved the ball around well, and that turned into high percentage looks at the basket. Crane also got to the free throw line often with an aggressive offense.
The Lady Bucks came up short, with a final score of 56-36.
