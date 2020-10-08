Lady Bucks 2-0 in District

The Alpine Lady Bucks are currently two games into their District season, and on a two-game win streak at 2-0 in District play. All season long, the team’s number one goal has been to come together, and find a way to win. The coaches and girls are always stressing that success centers around a total team effort and never quitting.
And that is exactly what has happened during these first two district games. Kermit came to town Oct. 3 in the first District game of the season. Two of the three Lady Buck volleyball teams won their matches. What’s interesting is that all three matches went the distance, and took all games possible to end the match.
The freshmen won in three games, 17-25, 25-23, 15-6; the JV squad lost in three games, 14-25, 25-21, 6-15; and the varsity won 14-25, 25-21, 6-15.
On Oct. 6, the Tornillo Lady Coyotes came to the Pete P. Gallego center to take on the hometown Lady Bucks. Again, the match demanded that all five games be played to determine a winner.
Volleyball is a game of swinging momentum, and the Lady Bucks owned the first game. They carried the momentum most of the way, and won 25-13. The Lady Coyotes kept the momentum for the next two games, 19-25 and 19-25. Then, the Lady Bucks did a curtain call of their performance against Kermit. They came clawing back with a cannot lose attitude, and took the match the distance, 26-24, 15-6.
Freshman Paula Vargas summed it up by saying, “Wanting to win has been our point. Not giving up has been our point. Never letting up is our point. Never being satisfied with what we have done is our point. We want a District championship!”
