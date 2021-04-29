Penders takes silver, heads to State

The most exciting result of regionals this weekend was Kylie Pender's silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles. Thirteen Alpine athletes traveled to Abilene Christian University on April 23-24, and the top 16 competitors in each event from Region 1 competed for the coveted state qualifying gold and silver medals.
Penders took the silver medal, and earned her spot as one of Texas' top hurdlers in conference 3A. She will compete at the Texas Track and Field State Championships in Austin at Mike Myers Stadium on Thursday, May 6.
Said Coach Cory Cason, "Kylie is a dedicated track athlete who has devoted an immense amount of time and energy into her sport. Her place as one of the top nine hurdlers in the state is well deserved, and is a perfect ending to her high school track and field career. We are extremely proud of her accomplishment, and look forward to seeing her compete next week."
Most of Alpine's athletes were first time qualifiers to the regional meet. Senior Isaiah Nunez finished his high school track career by placing sixth in the 800 meter, beating his personal best time by four seconds. Sophomore Vanessa Rice placed fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the 200 meter, and is expected to be a strong contender next year.
Freshmen hurdler Mia Morris placed ninth in the 100-meter hurdles. Jayden Canaba placed 10th in the 300-meter hurdles, and just missed the cut for the finals. The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams did not make the finals, but will be back next year for another shot.
"We have had an amazing, successful season, with a fun group of competitive, dedicated athletes, and the state meet was a great way to wrap that up," said Cason.
(0) comments
