The Lady Bucks faced off with Lamesa in the Bi-District playoffs, held Feb. 20 at Wink High School. The winner would claim the District Championship trophy.
It was a slow start for the ladies, but a solid quarter from Chloe Cordova and Novah Carrasco made it close after the first quarter. Carrasco had not one but two impressive steals and scores ending the quarter.
Needing to finish the first half strongly, Alpine came through with multiple scores from Alexis Rodriguez and Jenica Portillo. Nora Carrasco also brought some offense, and knocked down a couple of free throws. At halftime the score was 30-28, Lamesa.
Unfortunately the second half played out tougher for the Lady Bucks as Lamesa put the foot on the gas, and built up a 10-point lead headed into the final quarter.
The Lady Bucks couldn't climb out of this one as the buckets weren't dropping in their favor. Carrasco and others fought it out to the end, but they ultimately lost this one, 56-46.
It was a fine season for the Lady Bucks, and the improvement on the court from the beginning of the season was noticeable. Their toughness and grit on both sides of the ball was a lot of fun to watch. Great job to Coach Rick Garcia and the Lady Bucks for another great season!
