Lady Bucks fall to Kermit

The Lady Bucks softball team traveled to Kermit on March 26.
In the first inning Kermit scored on a groundout, and in the second scored four runs. After Kermit scored one run in the third inning and two in the fourth, Alpine came up short in the end, down eight runs after the first four innings.
The Lady Bucks tried coming back, and scored six runs of their own. They scored on a single from Aneesa Payne in the fifth inning. They also scored on a single by Jenica Portillo, a double by Alex Hinojos, and a single by Skye Maxwell-Valenzuela, all in the sixth inning. Then a sacrifice fly by Portillo topped off the seventh inning.
The Lady Bucks racked up nine hits on the day. Zay Alaniz and Portillo each managed multiple hits, and Alaniz went three-for-four at the plate to lead Alpine in hits.
Defensively, Alexis Rodriguez made the most plays with five. Hannah Juett toed the rubber for Alpine, surrendering eight runs on seven hits over six innings, and striking out four. Kermit prevailed in the end, 8-6.
