Buck baseball looking forward to the challenge

Head coach Adam Llanez was able to give the Avalanche a preview for Fightin’ Buck 2021 baseball. It's not surprising the team is looking forward to this year's season, as last year’s play was cut short because of COVID.
Llanez said, "It was unfortunate that our season ended last March, especially with the Bucks losing 10 games, and not getting a chance to redeem ourselves in District play."
According to Llanez, the 2021 team has quite a few new faces with very little varsity experience. With that said, they still have ball players, kids who have been playing baseball since they were little.
"Sophomore Adrian Lujan is a great example of the kind of young ball players we have on our team,” said Llanez. “Adrian works hard, and has played many positions on our team with the exception of catcher."
Lujan led the Bucks offensively against McCamey, going three for four with two RBI. Sophomore Adrian Garcia also contributed two RBI, and senior catcher Aaron Lara had three RBI. Senior Brady Crump led the Bucks defensively, striking out seven McCamey Badgers.
Said Llanez, "Our record is 1-4-1. The team's progress is moving along smoothly. We tend to start off rough due to the fact that we wait for basketball to finish their season, so it usually takes a bit for the team chemistry to come along."
This year has already seen some challenges due to the extreme weather beginning the year and into February, but Llanez believes this team is going to turn some heads this season.
"The preseason predictions pick the Bucks last in District play, and the boys have accepted the challenge,” Llanez said.
