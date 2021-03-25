Alpine shines at Fightin’ Buck Relays

Alpine track and field had a very successful showing in their home meet on March 20. Alpine boys put up 233 points to place first overall. The girls team scored 291 points, winning the girls division.
For the boys, Griffin Carlin and Jayden Canaba led the way in the running events. Carlin placed first in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, while Canaba finished first in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Carlin and Canaba also helped the 4x100-meter relay finish first, along with Dante Sera and Jordan Rodriguez.
Senior Isaiah Nunez was the top point scorer, winning the 400-meter and the triple jump, and he took silver in the 800-meter. Dom Fierro and Edward Morrison did well in the throwing events, while Jake Crump continued his success, placing first in the high jump.
For the girls, Vanessa Rice was the top scorer, winning the 200-meter, long jump, and triple jump. She anchored the 400-meter relays, in which they won gold.
Hurdlers Kylie Penders, Mia Morris, and Lauren Penders placed first, second, and third, respectively, in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
Freshman Valeria Crespo took gold in the 100-meter, while Lourdes Acosta placed first in the 400-meter. Distance runners Tannin Ritchie and Texas Sablatura won the shot put, and Angela Martinez placed second.
Coach Cory Cason said, "Several team members recorded their best performances of the season. The team continues to improve and impress us every week with their dedication and competitive spirit."
