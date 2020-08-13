Big season ahead for Lady Bucks

The Alpine High School Lady Bucks continue their fightin’ ways, preparing for a big season in 2020. The Lady Bucks will be fielding three teams this year, and all three teams participated in the Sixth Annual Roger Kinze scrimmage on Aug. 8 in Alpine.
“We had Fort Davis and McCamey participate as well, and that’s big, especially for our first competition,” Coach Rick Garcia noted with some excitement in his voice.
The ninth grade squad played well while getting their first taste of high school volleyball. They set the tone, and stepped up as high schoolers, something noticed by even the other coaches.
The JV team started where they left off last year. Garcia pointed out that the focus on growth with the basics shows, and their heart and effort make the difference in this team.
“These young ladies play every minute of the game and don’t let up until the final whistle blows,” said Garcia. “Their hustle on the court definitely was noticed.”
The varsity came out a little slow, then suddenly found its groove. When they did, great things happened for the remainder of the tournament.
“It took the girls a little bit to put their game together. Their focus and commitment as a team kept working together, and things began to click,” said Garcia. “From that point on, they never looked back the rest of day. It was a lot of fun watching them figure things out, and find some success.”
He also added some perspective on team chemistry, saying, “We have three starters from last year who are playing with a new crop of varsity players. Everyone on the court worked hard, and had fun in the process.”
The Lady Bucks got their first test of the season as all three teams traveled to AAAA rival Fort Stockton on Aug 11. More on these games in next week’s Avalanche.
Discipline is the motto for the year. The coaches always tell the girls to practice and play like there is no tomorrow. So far, every day is looking brighter and brighter for the Lady Buck volleyball season.
