Cowboys battle rain at Kokernot

A decisive win over the Trinidad Triggers on June 29 inched the Cowboys closer to the top of the Mountain South standings. Right now they're trailing both the Tucson Saguaros and the Sante Fe Fuego by half a dozen games. This places the Cowboys in the bottom half of the division, so there is still a lot of work to do.
The final score was 12-2 against Trinidad, and Jake Thomas got the win on the mound. In six innings he struck out six, and allowed only two runs. Pitchers Jonathan Triesler and Jake Woods also contributed, not allowing a single run.
Notable offense for the night went to Chandler Hughes with a solo homerun. He finished the night with four RBI, and Dylan Nolan contributed two RBI on the night.
Leaving Trinidad, Colo., the team popped into Colorado Springs for a brief two-game series. The Cowboys lost game one 13-8, but couldn’t get their revenge due to a rain delay in game two.
In game one, pitcher Jose Hernandez took the loss, with five innings pitched and 11 hits allowed. It was a tough night on the mound for the Cowboys.
Alex Canty and Bryce Donovan each knocked in a couple of RBI. Calvin Graves and James Prockish both continued their offensive success, each with an RBI as well.
Three out of the five games scheduled in a home series against the Salina Stockade were rained out, so no double-header baseball over Fourth of July weekend. With that said, they did get a game in on the holiday, and came away victorious, 3-2.
Jared Strait pitched the win in six innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven. It was a tough night offensively, but Alex Canty, Hughes, and Graves each notched an RBI.
The day after Independence Day they again faced the Salina Stockade, but this time fell far short with a 13-5 loss. Pitcher Ridge Walker took the loss, and the offense again slumped with only four total hits on the night.
The Cowboys came back the next night and got their revenge, once again against Salina. A 6-2 win was led by pitcher Jake Voss. In seven innings he struck out nine. Hughes slammed another home run, while Prockish and Graves continued their hitting success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.