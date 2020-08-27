Lady Bucks couldn’t pull out win

On Aug. 22, the Alpine High School Lady Bucks hosted the Fort Stockton Lady Prowlers for a full slate of games, with all three high school teams playing.
Once again, the varsity squad showed glimpses of what might be, and ultimately fell to the Lady Prowlers in four games, 23-25, 13-25, 25-22, and 14-25.
Coach Rick Garcia commented on what he saw as another baby step forward for his team.
“We have made big strides after four matches,” he said. “Trying to find the right combination on the court has been our main priority this year. The girls are finally seeing their hard work pay off. With a little more practice and more matches under their belts, they will be a team to reckon with in District play.”
The girls were extremely competitive in games one and three. Game one could have gone either way, and the Lady Bucks let the game slip away in the final moments. In the second game, momentum continued for the Lady Prowlers as they won that as well. The third game saw the Lady Bucks find some consistency, and they played what might have been their best game of the season.
But Alpine lost that momentum, and dropped the fourth and final game, as well as the match.
The junior varsity and freshmen teams were competitive as always, but couldn’t pull their games out in the end. The JV lost 20-25 and 18-25, and the freshmen 20-25 and 18-25.
