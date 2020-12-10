A loss then a win for the boys

Boys varsity basketball had three games scheduled in a five day span, but the Dec. 5 game against Fort Stockton was canceled. Thus, there were two home games, those against Rankin on Dec. 4 and Fort Hancock on Dec. 8.
At home against the Rankin Red Devils, the Bucks lead after a quarter was just one. The boys came out playing well, but Rankin knocked down several threes to keep it close.
In the second quarter Rankin took the lead momentarily, but Aiden Morrissey buried a three to take it back. On offense Isaiah Nunez, Morrissey, and Esteban Macias kept the Fightin’ Bucks leading by five going into halftime.
Kicking off the second half Rankin quickly stole and dunked, and began to dominate the glass against a smaller Buck team. With that said, the Bucks held on to their lead with continued spectacular play from Nunez and Morrissey. Jake Crump also played well, rebounding and scoring a couple of times in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter the Bucks lost their lead, with too many turnovers and missed opportunities, and not many good looks. Alpine also missed several free throws that would have been crucial, ending in a Buck loss, 66-61.
Again at home on Dec. 9, Alpine took on the Fort Hancock Mustangs, and from the very beginning, the boys showed they were not happy about the previous loss. After one half of play, the Bucks were up 49-18. In that half, 10 different Bucks scored, and seven three pointers were made.
After three quarters against the Mustangs, the Bucks held a 70-37 lead. And with continued great defense and rebounding, and great speed handling the ball, the Bucks were able to get this win with relative ease. The final score was 81-52.
