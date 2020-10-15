Lady Bucks win in Anthony

Presidio hosted a double header against the Alpine High School Lady Bucks on Oct. 10. The girls came out flat, and could never get any momentum in either of the sets.
Coach Rick Garcia praised the first set as a good effort, saying, “Presidio came out ready to play, and our girls started slowly and could not recover. But we played hard.”
The Lady Bucks lost the first match 15-25, 18-25, 23-25.
In the second set, the Lady Bucks still couldn’t get a lasting run going against the Lady Devils, and lost, 10-25, 14-25, 17-25.
On Oct. 13, the Lady Bucks made the long trip to District rival Anthony’s home court. The girls won their first match in three straight games, 25-11, 25-22, 25-22, and the second match in four games, 25-10, 25-21, 19-25, 25-9.
Garcia was excited about the wins, and summed up the Lady Bucks’ effort.
“It was a great win for the girls. They showed a lot of character tonight in fighting back a couple of times during the match,” he said. “Anthony was not going down that easy, so we had to fight for every point. The girls had a mission to play the two matches without making excuses by doing their job on the court and playing together. Nora Carrasco was a beast last night. Her senior leadership kept the team together and focused to win.”
The Lady Bucks are 4-2 in District play.
Alpine’s varsity and JV teams will next play on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Kermit, with 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. start times.
