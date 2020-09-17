Cross country travels to Crane

On Sept. 12, both the middle school and high school Fightin’ Buck cross country teams traveled to Crane for a very successful day for the program.
“Our kids showed up ready to compete at a high level, and it showed in their performances. We won some medals, and what is most impressive is that our kids are improving their personal times,” said added Coach Cory Cason.
The varsity boys improved their times, along with placement and finishing places within the District competition. Many of varsity girls set new personal bests.
Cason was excited to add, “The girls showed that they are a force to be reckoned with this season, edging out Presidio for fourth place in a field of 15 teams. We have a lot to be proud of today.”
The boys finished with three medalists, including D’Angelo Gonzales with a finishing time of 17.57 in a 5k distance. Marco Martinez and Griffin Carlin also medaled.
The girls earned seven varsity medals, including Sydnee Jimenez, Jasmine De Leon, Tannin Ritchie, Lauren Penders, Kylie Garcia, Vanessa Rice, and Kylie Penders.
In middle school results, eighth grader Hope Dominguez earned a fourth place medal, seventh grader John Paul Prieto an 11th place, and seventh grader Rene Castro a 21st.
