Lobo Rodeo squad comes close

Long caravans of trucks hauling trailers packed with livestock descended on the SALE arena last week ahead of the 75th Annual Sul Ross State University NIRA Southwest Region Rodeo. A total of 16 teams made the journey to Alpine, making this year’s contest, by many accounts, the largest collegiate rodeo in history.
“This was an exciting weekend,” Sul Ross President Pete Gallego said. “With so many things going on, we were honored to be able to host the first rodeo of the season.”
The university also hosted many Rodeo Exes for the weekend.
The number of opponents didn’t faze this Lobo Rodeo squad led by Head Coach C.J. Aragon. After three days of intense competition, the results were released Tuesday.
- Men’s Team: second (435.00 Total Points)
- Women’s Team: tied-second (205.00 Total Points)
- Bull Riding: Ky Hamilton, second
- Team Roping Header: Lane Cooper, second
- Goat Tying: Hadley Kibbe, second
- Goat Tying: Kaylee Smith, fourth
- Bull Riding: Riley White, fourth
- Saddle Bronc: Brandon Lansford, tied-fourth
- Tie Down Roping: Michael Jacobs, fifth
- Steer Wrestling: Cooper Hurt, sixth
The men’s team was 80 points shy of Western Texas College’s total for first place, and the women just 40 points behind Weatherford College for the top spot. Rookie Ky Hamilton was just four points short of first place in bull riding, an event he has been dominating.
“Both our men’s and women’s teams started the season strong. We have a lot of talented students, and I’m excited to see how the season unfolds,” said Aragon.
The next event will be hosted by Vernon College Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 1-3, followed by Clarendon College on Thursday, Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.