Big Bend hiking update

As any local might guess, urbanites are flocking to Big Bend National Park to escape their city confines during coronavirus madness.
"The park has seen a significant increase in visitation as people seek out remote places where they can get away from it all," said Tom VandenBerg, chief of interpretation in Big Bend National Park.
As was the case in Big Bend Ranch State Park recently, the National Park has also seen an increase in unprepared visitors.
Said VandenBerg, "There are lots of brand new visitors to Big Bend, many who are unaccustomed to hiking and camping in a desert environment. Also, many visitors come with unrealistic backpacking plans, as we are in a serious drought, and all the typical backcountry springs are essentially dry."
VandenBerg said the trails were in good shape. Due to extended closures this year, the park grabbed the opportunity to complete many projects not typically possible during the busy spring months.
About the biggest challenges the park has faced throughout 2020, VandenBerg said, "Lots of people think that they come to Big Bend to be all by themselves the whole time. This is not the case."
With limited facilities in south Brewster County, such as gas stations, stores, and restrooms, the crowds are almost inescapable.
VandenBerg also shared his favorite Big Bend book, “Hiking Big Bend National Park,” by Laurence Parent.
"It has been updated numerous times, and provides many essential details on some of the park's best hiking adventures," said VandenBerg.
