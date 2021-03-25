After a week and half without play, the Lady Bucks softball team traveled to Tornillo on March 19 for its District opener.
Although tied at five in the bottom of the sixth inning, Tornillo then scored four. Two runs in the seventh inning and 16 hits for the night wasn't enough for the Lady Bucks, as the Lady Coyotes prevailed 9-7.
Alexis Rodriguez, Zay Alaniz, Skye Maxwell-Valenzuela, and Aneesa Payne all collected multiple hits. Rodriguez and Alaniz lead the way with four hits each. Hanna Juett was in the pitcher's circle, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and striking out nine.
On March 23 Alpine faced Anthony at home, and came out with a vengeance.
Coach Monica Salmon said, "Our defense took care of business from the start, and our offense followed suit, scoring five runs in the first inning, and that included an inside-the-park home run by Jenica Portillo."
The Lady Bucks totaled 13 hits for the night, with a final score of 14-2. Portillo, Kiara Castillo, and Aneesa Payne each managed multiple hits. Hannah Juett was in the pitcher's circle for five innings, allowing two runs and two hits, and striking out 12.
"I am extremely proud of every single one of the girls for keeping their composure and bouncing back after a heartbreaker," said Salmon.
