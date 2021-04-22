Congratulations are in order for Alpine's junior track and field team as they won District in both seventh and eighth grades on April 10.
The seventh grade girls earned an astonishing 269 total points in the event, with Kermit being the next closest with 78 points. Eighth grade girls also won with 208 total points, with Presidio coming in a close second.
Asked if the success was expected, Coach Marco Gomez said, "Not from the eighth grade, we just have a solid team overall. From the seventh grade it did, especially when we had 11 kids overall competing, and we didn't fill in all the events. That win was very special for them."
First place finishers for eighth grade included, for the girls, Danika Mulholland in the 100 meter, Hope Dominguez in the 800 meter, and Sierra Valenzuela in the pole vault. For the boys, Hatfield Cason in the 1,600 meter, 2,400 meter, and pole vault; John Mendoza in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and 4x100 meter; Logan Smith in 100 meter, long jump, triple jump, and 4x100-meter and 200-meter relays; Alexandro Hernandez in high jump and 4x100-meter and 200-meter; and Iden Luan in the 4x200-meter relay.
First place finishers for seventh grade included, for the girls, Shanna Tamale in the 100 meter and 200 meter; Emily Sweat in the 800 meter; Naida Morris in 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles; Sye Behan in long jump; Trinity Vega in discus; and Naida Morris in pole vault. The sprint relay team of Karo Castillo, Trinity Vega, Vianney Santos, and Emi Hernandez took gold in three events.
For the seventh grade boys, first place finishers included Maverick Milligan in the 100 meter, long jump, shot put, and 4x100-meter and 200-meter relays; Ezicio Guillen in the 4x100- and 200-meter relays; Dane Jeffries in the 200 meter, pole vault, and 4x100- and 200-meter relays; JP Prieto in the 800 meter, 1,600 meter, and 2,400 meter; and Keltonm Tarrant in the triple jump and 4x100- and 200-meter relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.