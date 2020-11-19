Gonzales earns State spot

Cross country Region 1 Championships were held in Lubbock at Mae Simmons Park on Nov. 9.
The race was 5k in length, and according to Coach Cory Cason, "It was their biggest race of the year."
The team had double the total runners because of restrictions earlier in the season. Both boys and girls divisions each had 136 runners competing.
Cason said, "Times in the boy's 3A Division were unusually slow this year. Course conditions can play a role in the entire field being slower. The weather was warm and windy, and the first hill was pretty jammed with runners fighting for position."
Notable competitors for Alpine were seniors Kylie Penders and Griffin Carlin. This meet ended their high school cross country careers. Both are already looking forward to track season.
A special congratulations went to D'angelo Gonzales.
"I wanted a top 10 medal, and to know that I earned a spot at State by being in the Top 10," said Gonzales.
He took ninth place, earning that spot he wanted at State.
Cason added, "D'Angelo really expects a lot from himself. It's one of the qualities that makes him a great competitor. He definitely earned his place at the state meet, and will be competitive come Monday."
The State championship meet will be held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock on Monday, Nov. 23. The forecast looks rainy and cold, but D'Angelo is used to running in all conditions.
