Playoff basketball began on Feb. 20 for the Bucks. The boys had already claimed the District title the week before. Now they would face the Littlefield Wildcats at Andrews High School.
Right out of the gate, Littlefield knocked down a long ball, and Aiden Morrissey matched it with one of his own. Morrissey scored eight points in this quarter, and Isaiah Nunez and Brady Crump contributed points as well. After one quarter the Bucks led 12-10.
In the second quarter, again, it was Morrissey contributing on both sides of the ball. Littlefield stayed in it with consistent shooting from beyond the arc, as well as in the paint with their big bodies.
Ending the half, the Wildcats took the lead, but Morrissey hit a three at the buzzer to give the Bucks the lead going into the half.
Littlefield came out firing in the third quarter with multiple scores. Morrissey knocked down another three pointer, and Nunez came through with a great steal and finish. Cody Barragan also knocked down a long ball to keep the Bucks close.
It was a two-point game going into the fourth quarter, and as it played out, several Bucks scored, including Mason Cavness, Barragan, and Morrissey. Down two points with almost no time left on the clock, Crump came through again with an in-bound play, and score at the buzzer. That score tied the game at 49, and took the game into overtime.
Crump came out and hit another three to begin overtime, but the Bucks could not score again. They ended up dropping this one 53-52, but their heads should stay high after a fantastic season.
