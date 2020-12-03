Runnin’ Buck finishes strong

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, D'Angelo Gonzales made his way to the Texas capitol to compete in the State cross country meet on Nov. 23. It took place at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock, where 124 Class 3A racers represented 47 schools.
Coach Cory Cason talked about the course and the day.
"It was a winding, mostly grass course, quite a few turns with not only short steep hills, but a few long hills as well,” she said. “The competition is fierce, and racers are fighting for position from the time the start gun goes off until they cross the finish line."
According to Gonzales, the only thing different about this meet was the competition.
“I couldn't think about that. I had to act like it was a normal meet and try not to get nervous. I didn't want to place 44th again like my sophomore year," he said.
Gonzales placed 29th, with a personal record of 16.39 for a 5k. Congratulations to him, the coach, and the team’s great season!
"D'Angelo handles pressure well, and does not let race nerves affect his performance. Any Alpine fan would've been impressed and proud to see the way D'Angelo competed,” said Cason. “For a runner to advance to State, the preparation and commitment is year round. Our area has some of the state's fastest 3A runners as evidenced by the Presidio boys’ team winning the State title this year."
Gonzales added, "It's a great feeling to represent Alpine. I wouldn't want to represent any other place."
