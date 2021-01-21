On Jan. 12 the Lady Bucks played at the Sul Ross State University Gallego Center in Alpine, and faced the Tornillo Lady Coyotes.
After a rough two quarters of play, Alpine was down, 32-18. Opportunities for quality looks and shots were at a minimum, so this would be a tough climb back.
Alexis Rodriguez, Jenica Portillo, and Nora Carrasco were all involved in scoring, but it wasn’t enough. The Lady Coyotes handed the Lady Bucks a 48-33 loss.
On Jan. 15 Alpine faced a team from the El Paso area, the San Elizario Lady Eagles. The game was played at Alpine High School.
San Elizario was a very dominant team, likely the best Alpine has faced this season. With that said, the Lady Bucks fought valiantly.
In the first half, Novah Carrasco was the only Lady Buck to score more than once. She also got to the line, but the ladies again struggled with free throws. After one half of play, San Elizario held a 48-13 lead.
The second half was more of the same, with the Lady Eagles shooting a very high percentage from the field, including several three-pointers. They also had very sizable players who were overbearing under the bucket.
The Lady Bucks went on to lose this one big, but it surely came with a lesson or two. The final score was 87-24.
