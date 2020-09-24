Bucks stomp Broncos

The Sonora Broncos came to town last Friday night to a packed house at Jackson Field, and this Sept. 18 contest will be the last game for a couple of weeks since COVID-19 was identified at Alpine High School on Sept. 21.
For now, more importantly, the Alpine High School Fightin’ Bucks were able to pull out a win against a team that is always a formidable foe and traditionally, at least a Regional powerhouse.
The game opened with the Bucks scoring first. The play came with 6:38 in the first quarter when junior quarterback Jayden Canaba launched the first of many bombs on the night.
On this play he hit senior Blake Billings wide open and in stride on a 40-yard touchdown play that would be the only score of the night by either team. Isiah Fierro kicked the extra point, and the Bucks led 7-0.
The defense, led by senior Mason Cavness, came out strong and determined, and quickly got the ball back for the offense. The Bucks took the ball down to the goal line on a short field, and looked like they would score again but a fumble by the Bucks led to Sonora recovering.
Alpine would control the rest of the game, rolling up 295 yards on offense, and holding Sonora to just 123 total yards. Penalties negated another 90 yards and at least two more scores, and allowed Sonora to hang around and make it a close game.
Two turnovers also hampered good drives for the Bucks, and kept them from scoring a lot more points.
“Everyone on the team knew we’re capable of playing much better. A win is a win, though,” said junior wide receiver Aiden Morrissey. “We’re hoping to improve in our next game, and hopefully get another dub on the season.”
Athletic Director and Head Coach John Fellows spoke with the Avalanche this week, saying, “The boys are down right now, I am too, but keeping the boys positive and in shape will lead us to better success down the road.”
The Bucks will travel to Sundown, a neutral site, on Friday, Oct. 9, to face the Perryton Rangers, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
Said Fellows, “We will technically only miss one game since we are able to pick up a team on what was our bye week.”
Stay tuned – the Fightin’ Bucks have the best part of the season yet to come.
