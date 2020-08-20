Lady Bucks fall to Pecos

On Aug. 18, the Lady Bucks hosted a solid team from Pecos High School, and found themselves playing up to the competition.
In the first game, the Lady Bucks found the chemistry that they’ve been searching for so far this season. The talented Lady Eagles seemed a bit surprised, and on their heels at times, by a hard-driving Alpine team. The teams traded momentum to make an exciting game that finished 25-27 in favor of Pecos.
The girls continued their success to midway through the second game, then had miscues add up quickly, putting them down by 7. That game ended 20-25.
In the third game, the Lady Bucks found themselves battling a senior-filled Pecos lineup, and just couldn’t get a run going to stay close. The Lady Bucks dropped game 3, 15-25.
Coach Rick Garcia remained upbeat and positive, looking at growth and a bright future for his team.
“I thought our match with Pecos tonight was very good,” he said. “We saw a glimpse of what is to come this season. I really like the way we are finally moving and hustling on a consistent basis. Even though we found ourselves on the losing end, they played hard, and saw what they are capable of doing.”
The JV team also found itself dealing with a good Pecos team, and lost their match 18-25, 20-25. The freshmen kept up their winning ways, taking their match 25-18, 25-15.
Saturday, all three high school volleyball teams will be home to take on the Fort Stockton Lady Panthers beginning at 11 a.m. with the freshmen game.
On Aug. 15, Lady Bucks took a short trip to Fort Davis to take on the Lady Indians. The freshman and JV teams combined for their match against the Fort Davis JV. The JV Lady Bucks won in three sets, 25-15, 10-25, 25-12.
“Aneesa Payne kept the Lady Indians in check the whole match with great defensive play, and Paula Vargas was consistent in her game during the whole match,” Garcia said.
The varsity team met a talented Fort Davis unit that was up for the match. In the first game, the Lady Bucks started slow, and just couldn’t seem to get things going, losing 12-25, and going on to lose the game.
“The girls are still working finding their way in getting things going quickly,” Garcia noted. “We knew starting out that we were are rebuilding and that there would be some struggles. In spite of some tough breaks, I appreciate their positive attitude and their desire to finish this season being the best team around.”
