A win on July 13 now puts the Alpine Cowboys five games back in the division. While it seems like a small number, the Cowboys need to rally to repeat 2019. According to Coach Sean Persky, the season has definitely been up and down.
"We are struggling to get the ball rolling with a win streak of significant length," he said.
A four game series against the Roswell Invaders at home began on July 8, and started off well for the Cowboys with a win 6-3. Jake Thomas pitched the win, with seven strikeouts and two runs allowed. Alex Canty had a couple of RBI on the night.
In the second game of the series, the first of the double-header, Roswell began to take the upper hand, with a 10-1 victory over the good guys. In six innings the Cowboys struck out one and allowed 11 hits.
Game two of the double-header was close, but a loss all the same, 3-2.
In the last game of the series against Roswell, things didn’t get better for the Cowboys. The 19-6 loss ended with the team giving up 27 hits as the team went through their bullpen of six different pitchers on the night.
The team returned to Kokernot Park for a two game series against the Sante Fe Fuego on July 12-13. Game one ended with a 13-7 win, as Jake Voss notched the win on the mound. Alejandro Amezquita also threw well in four innings, with four strikeouts and one run given up.
In game two, the Cowboys found the laces with another win, 14-10, over the Fuego. Jake Woods took the win with four innings pitched, allowing only three hits. Jake Thomas greatly contributed, with five innings pitched. Offensively, Bryce Donovan and Chandler Hughes totaled seven RBI for the night.
Said Persky, "We are just shy of being half way done with the season, so there’s plenty of time to get the ball rolling before playoffs. It will be exciting to see who steps up to the challenge."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.