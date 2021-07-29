Canaba named ASC Woman of the Year

Sul Ross State graduate and volleyball/softball standout Annikka Canaba has been named the 2020-21 American Southwest Conference Woman of the Year, and will represent the ASC on the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year award ballot.
A total of 535 women across the all three divisions were nominated for the award. A total of 177 were from Division III.
Canaba is the first student-athlete from Sul Ross State, seventh softball player and fourth volleyball player from the ASC to be nominated by the conference.
The Alpine native was the 2020-21 ASC West Division Player of the Year in volleyball, and was the 2018 Freshman of the Year. She earned All-Conference three times in volleyball and twice in softball. Canaba served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and was the Sul Ross 2021 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor recipient.
Canaba graduated with a GPA of 3.82 in Kinesiology.
"Being a student athlete on both the volleyball and softball teams at Sul Ross State University has been a critical part of my journey and has helped shape me into the person that I am today," said Canaba. "I know how privileged I am to have been afforded the opportunity to play sports at the collegiate level and I never take that for granted. Representing SRSU has provided me a platform to exhibit my leadership skills, strong work habits and my dedication to inclusivity that sets the example for my fellow athletes. As a student-athlete, campus leader, and active community member, I strive to make lasting contributions to the community that helped raise me."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canaba played softball and volleyball concurrently in 2021.
"What an honor it is to have the ASC Woman of the Year named from Sul Ross," said Athletic Director Amanda Workman. "Annika is such a great representative of Sul Ross! Even with the added challenge of competing as a dual sport athlete, she shines on the field, the court and in the classroom. Her values, character, work ethic, competitiveness, attitude, academic and athletic achievements are incredible. I am so thankful to have Annika on our teams."
In volleyball, she was named West Division Most Valuable Player, First Team All-Conference and All-West Division First Team in 2021 after recording 3.23 kills, 3.58 assists and 2.50 digs per set while hitting .304 with 25 aces and 18 blocks. She also led the nation with five triple-doubles. It's Canaba's second time on the All-Conference Team after being named to it in 2019. She is now a three-time All-West Division after being named to the first team in 2019 and second team in 2018. Canaba was also named ASC West Freshman of the Year in 2018. Canaba was a two-time ASC West Offensive Player of the Week in 2021.
In softball, Canaba was named First Team All-Conference in 2021 with a .322 batting average in a second-best 87 at bats. She tied Camryn Hardin for a team-best nine doubles and was second on the team in several categories including six home runs, 22 runs batted in, nine walks and 20 runs scored. Her 28 hits on the season were good for third on the team, and she led the way with 12 stolen bases. She was ASC West Hitter of the Week on March 8. It is her second time listed to all-conference in softball after being named to the honorable mention in 2019.
