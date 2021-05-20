Persky looks forward to full roster

Continuing coverage of the 2021 o6 Cowboys, Coach Sean Persky sat down with the Avalanche again to answer more questions about this upcoming season. Persky talked about how this team will be running a lot of base path this year, using the speed throughout the lineup.
As a former o6 Cowboy himself, Persky described what is different from when he played. "The landscape of the league is different, with some teams folding out of the league, and some new teams joining,” he said. “There isn't much difference here as the Cowboys run things very smoothly, and what is implemented works well year after year."
One obstacle this year was finding players to fill a roster, all while the country still battles a virus.
Said Persky, "It has been more difficult than in the past, in the sense of having to make more phone calls, and it took longer to fill the spring training roster. But we have 35 players coming to camp this year, which is the full amount."
With the players headed to West Texas, some are always a bit stunned by the space and quiet and nothingness they find here. Persky said it takes some time for the players to adjust.
"It takes some getting used to for some players considering we have players coming from all over the country,” he said. “Some have never even seen a deer for example, so you could imagine how shocked they are when getting here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.