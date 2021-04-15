Golf comes up short in Monahans

Coach Eddie Barraza and the Alpine High School golf team finished up districts on April 5 in Monahans.
After totaling up the scores, the Alpine boys finished well behind Kermit by about 80 strokes. The girls fell behind about 60 strokes.
"I expected us to give the Kermit boys a little scare on the second day, but things did not work out that way. We ended up losing a lot more ground," said Barraza.
The boys varsity team qualified as a team for Regionals to be held at Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird on April 19-22, and Jayden Canaba qualified as an individual. The girls also lost more ground on the second day. They, too, qualified for Regionals as a team and Isabella Beinhauer qualified as an individual.
Said Barraza, "We will be working on keeping the ball in play, and as always, putting. Shady Oaks is a course that will punish you if you do not keep the ball in the fairway."
