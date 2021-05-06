Bucks headed to Bi-District

Fightin' Buck baseball lost both final District games on April 27 to Tornillo, and a tie breaker April 30 against Presidio. This puts them in third place in District play.
Crump led things off on the mound, allowing six hits and six runs, while striking out 10 batters. Lara led the Bucks with two hits in three at bats.
The tie-breaker game against Presidio for second place took place in Van Horn, and the Bucks struggled to contain the Blue Devils, giving up nine runs.
Jeremy Dominguez was on the mound, and allowed seven hits and nine runs, while striking out four. Cody Morris, Aiden Garcia, and Mason Cavness each managed one hit to lead the Bucks.
Cavness later told the Avalanche, “It’s surreal playing at home in a stadium that my family built. It’s been a great season for the Bucks. I’m glad to be a part of it, and look forward to what the future holds.”
Fightin’ Buck baseball will now play in the Bi-District round against Lamesa on Friday, May 7, at Kokernot Field at 6 p.m., with Game 2 on Saturday, May 8 at 3 p.m. Game 3 if necessary will follow 30 minutes after Game 2.
