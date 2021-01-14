On Jan. 5, the Lady Bucks varsity traveled to Anthony for an evening matchup against the Lady Wildcats, and they would be without the talented Carrasco sisters in this one.
The game began with a couple of steals from Dominique Mucharraz, along with a rebound and a quick score. Alpine was able to get free throws early, getting to the line at least five times in the first quarter. Chloe Cordova had a strong quarter, making free throws and scoring twice as well. After one quarter the Lady Bucks held a 15-point lead.
As the first half played out, Mucharraz continued to play well, and Jenica Portillo began warming up toward a fantastic game, impressing on both sides of the ball. At the half the score was 31-9 on the Lady Bucks’ side.
Portillo and Alexis Rodriguez continued to dominate this Anthony team into the second half with relentless defense and good free throw shooting. But Portillo stole the show with extraordinary fight and effort on the court. She started to single-handedly take over the game.
The Lady Bucks closed out the win in the fourth quarter, with a final score of 60-21. A total team effort really showed, and the ladies look to be getting sharper as the season progresses.
