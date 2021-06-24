All-District selections announced

Baseball 2021 All-District selections are in, and congratulations are in order for Offensive Most Valuable Player James Morris. Utility Player of the Year went to Adrian Lujan, and Co-Pitcher of the Year went to Jeremy Domiguez.
First Team All-District honors went to first baseman Mason Cavness, and outfielders Blake Billings and Brady Crump. Catcher Aaron Lara, Shortstop Aiden Garcia, and third baseman Cody Morris all received Second Team honors.
First Team Academic All-State honors went to Blake Billings, and Second Team Academic All-State honors went to Brady Crump.
Fabian Equihua, Esteban Maciaz, and Jared Roggow received All-District honorable mentions.
