Lady Bucks headed for playoffs

The Alpine High School Lady Bucks traveled to Tornillo on Oct. 24, and kept up their efficient ways in defeating the Tornillo Lady Coyotes, winning in four sets, 25-21, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15. It took the Lady Bucks a while to get things going, and at times they seemed to be playing to the competition. Then, in the second set, Alpine seemed to wake up, and play a lot quicker with their foot movement and excitement as a team. Only the varsity team made the trip to Tornillo.
This was the final match of the regular season for the Lady Bucks, who finished with a District 1-3A record of 6-2. Presidio was their only foe. They also finished in second place, and that means they will play a third place team in the first round of the playoffs.
At press time, two teams were still in play and possible opponents for the Lady Bucks in the playoffs. Littlefield and Friona had matches on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, respectively.
Said Coach Rick Garcia, “We will play the third place team and hopefully, we can get the game on Oct. 29 at Andrews High School.”
Lady Buck Aneesa Payne later told the Avalanche, “We are very excited and very confident that we can go far in the playoffs. Every player has talent, works together, has the heart, and will do great things during this year’s playoffs.”
