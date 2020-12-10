The Lady Bucks took on the Fort Hancock Lady Mustangs at home on Dec. 8.
They started out a little slow in the first quarter with some missed opportunities, but Nora Carrasco kept them in the game with continued dazzling play on offense and defense.
The second quarter was more of a struggle, as several missed free throws set the team behind. Daniella Estrada, Chloe Cordova, and Alexis Rodriguez kept things close with tough defense and solid rebounding. After the first half, they trailed 26-15 after several unforced errors.
Beginning the second half, the team looked different in its approach. Cordova and Nora Carrasco dominated the glass and also offensively to get them back in this game. After three quarters, the Lady Bucks were down only half a dozen at 35-29.
In the final quarter, several players got involved in the scoring, including Nora Carrasco, Rodriguez, Cordova, Jenica Portillo, and Nova Carrasco. They took the lead halfway through the quarter with a three from Nora Carrasco, and from there she would take over with fierce defense and several steals.
It was a great comeback win for the Lady Bucks, 52-51, as the Lady Mustangs were a talented team. Nora Carrasco finished with 26 points, followed by Jenica Portillo with 11 points.
Coach Rick Garcia said, “After being down 11 at halftime, the girls responded in the second half by playing defense and moving the ball around. Overall, it was team effort in the end.”
