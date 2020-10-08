Runnin’ Bucks show well at Kokernot

The Alpine Cross-Country team hosted its annual Big Bend Mountain Ramble on Oct. 3 at Kokernot Park. The meet hosted all the area schools, including Presidio, Van Horn, and Odessa High to name just a few of the many teams and the stiff competition on hand for this big event.
The meet went off without a hitch. The weather was gorgeous, and everything went as planned. The course was challenging for both the boys and girls events.
The girls ran first, and once again placed well among the competition. They placed third behind Odessa High and the always tough Presidio team.
The varsity girls had four medalists. This was remarkable as several girls ran well even with injuries. Kylie Penders placed 13th and Sydnee Jimenez, with her best race of the season, placed 14th place. Tannin Ritchie and Vanessa Rice came in 17th and 18th, respectively.
In the boys competition, the Runnin’ Bucks finished in third place behind Odessa High and Presidio. The boys also had a strong showing, with three varsity runners earning medals. D'Angelo Gonzales placed seventh, Griffin Carlin 10th, and Marco Martinez 17th. Freshman Martin Sablatura had his best race of the year on a tough course.
“We feel fortunate to have the support of parents, family, school staff, and student organizations, without whom our local race would not be possible. The city park guys were amazing, and did a lot of work behind the scenes,” said Coach Cory Cason.
Both varsity teams, along with the middle school teams, will compete in Marfa on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
