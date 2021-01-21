District play began for the Fightin’ Bucks on Jan. 12, taking place at the Sul Ross State University Gallego Center, where they faced the Tornillo Coyotes.
After one quarter of play, the boys held a five-point lead, with Cody Barragan and Aiden Morrissey knocking in shots from downtown. Barragan scored seven points in the quarter alone.
In the second quarter, the offense slowed down, but the Bucks hit all their free throws, something that hadn’t been a strength coming in. After the first half the lead was 26-15.
The second half was more of the same, with strong play from the Bucks. Jayden Canaba knocked down a couple of three-pointers in the third quarter, and Isaiah Nunez and Morrissey both scored a few times in the fourth.
The Fightin’ Bucks took this one, with a final score of 48-36, going 1-0 in Districts.
On Jan. 15 Alpine faced Sierra Blanca at their home court.
In the first quarter Brady Crump scored several times, with one coming on an impressive assist from Morrissey. In the second quarter half a dozen different Bucks scored, ending the half with a 39-13 lead.
The Bucks were set back in the third as the Vaqueros scored 20 points in the quarter. Many of those scores came from break-aways and quick-and-easy layups.
But Barragan, Nunez, Canaba, and Crump ensured the lead was protected, all hitting threes in the second half. Crump hit a couple of three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone.
Alpine went on to win handily, 66-41. Every player on the team’s roster scored this game, and that’s 13 different Bucks.
