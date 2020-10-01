The Alpine High School cross country team took a week off just like all the other high school activities, and had to cancel their Sept. 26 race in Midland. Fortunately, the high school reopened Sept. 28, and so will get to host the annual Big Bend Mountain Ramble.
This year the race will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, at Kokernot Park in Alpine instead of Paisano Baptist Encampment as in the past.
Coach Cory Cason praised the City of Alpine, saying, “The city has been extremely helpful and easy to work with in getting us to move the meet back in town. We will be hosting some smaller local schools like Marfa and Marathon, as well as well as larger schools like Odessa High, Presidio, and Kermit. We usually host around 20 teams with six divisions, but due to UIL Covid-19 rules, we will host eight schools and only one varsity girls and boys division.”
With a lot of stiff competition expected to show up for the race, senior Kylie Penders is focusing on the Presidio girls team who are always highly successful.
“Even with this week off, we have been continuing our workouts on our own,” said Penders. “Everyone is improving their personal bests, so we are getting better every week. We are putting our work in, and it shows as we are even with the Presidio team. We’re looking forward to running at home. There will be a great crowd cheering us on.”
Spectators are allowed, but must wear a mask and social distance. Varsity Girls start at 9 a.m., and varsity boys run at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.