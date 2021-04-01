Bucks take two in District

District play has begun, and the Alpine Fightin’ Buck baseball team faced Anthony on March 23 at home. They handled this one with ease, with a final score of 11-1.
The offense was fired up in the first inning. Sophomore Aiden Garcia collected four hits in four at bats, as the Bucks handled Anthony rather easily. Garcia singled in the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.
Senior Brady Crump doubled, scoring one run. Then, the Bucks rallied five runs in the sixth inning. The offense was led by seniors Aaron Lara, Isaiah Fierro, and Garcia.
Crump toed the rubber for the Fightin' Bucks. The fireballer allowed three hits and one run over six innings, striking out 14. The Bucks racked up 17 hits against the Wildcats.
Cole Larramore, Adrian Lujan, Blake Billings, Garcia, and Lara all racked up multiple hits. Billing led the way with five stolen bases.
The Bucks then faced Kermit at home on March 26. Jeremy Dominguez led the Fightin' Bucks on the pitchers mound. The ace went five innings, allowing three runs in five hits and striking out eight Yellowjackets.
James Morris led the Bucks offensively by contributing two RBIs, while collecting two hits. Cole Larremore and Cody Morris each contibuted an RBI to cap off the Bucks 6-3 victory over Kermit.
Coach Adam Llanez said, "I'm proud of how my boys are coming along as they are making strides and putting themselves 2-0 in District play. The team has one goal in mind, and they are working hard for it."
