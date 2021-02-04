Getting ready for golf

Eduardo Barraza is the golf coach at Alpine High School, and he graciously offered a preview of what is to come for the 2021 season.
Barraza has coached high school golf for six years, and says his favorite pro player is Seve Ballesteros.
Said Barraza, "He believed he could hit any shot, and there was no one better at getting out of trouble. He always found a way out, plus he had a great short game. I try to teach the kids to focus more on chipping and putting.”
More people are said to be interested in golf since COVID, as it provides a way to spread out while playing. Barraza said he has noticed more adults interested in the game, and the number of students playing golf is up.
"When I first started, I had five boys and five girls, and it stayed that way up until the last two years,” said Barraza. “The girls’ numbers have stayed around seven consistently, while the boys’ numbers have grown. Last year I had 12 boys come out, and this year I have 17 boys."
With last season cut short, many of the new players didn't get their shot at tournament play and experience. Barraza wants his young team to gain experience playing in tournaments, learning the rules and what it takes to win.
Golf is a very difficult sport that can teach many lessons, and Barraza had some words for those reluctant to play the game.
"It's a sport you don't need someone to play with. All it takes is one good shot to get you hooked. You can play it all your life," he said before answering some questions.
How long have you coached high school sports?
This my sixth year coaching high school golf. I coached at the junior high level for many years, and I coached in Valentine, Stanton, and Midland before coming to Alpine.
Who are the players on varsity to begin the season?
I have so many players that I don’t have an idea about varsity. I also have some who are still playing basketball. We will be playing qualifying rounds to see who goes to tournaments until we get to District. Then I will make the decision on who will be on varsity and JV. I have discussed with players and parents that things could change from tournament to tournament. I think qualifying will be the best way to go until District. To keep things fair I will have monitors to keep scores at qualifying rounds.
What is practice like for your team? What are your favorite drills for practice at the range?
Practice is tough with this many players. I have it set up to where I am trying to work with everyone, but cannot spend too much time with each player. I split them up between driving range, putting green, and playing, but I am all over the place trying to teach, watch, and making sure they learn the rules. I do have a couple of people who help me out with the kids. My focus is on putting, so we work a lot on that with drills and games. I like to have players only use certain clubs when playing to learn different shots.
How do you prepare players mentally before tournaments?
I have always told the kids there is no rule that says you have to hit a driver off the tee. When around the greens the goal is to get it on the green. Do not be afraid to call someone out for cheating.
