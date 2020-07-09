Lobos athletics has made some shifts in head coaches in an announcement made July 3 by Athletic Director Jim Goodman.
“These moves put our people in areas of expertise and interest beneficial to their knowledge, and in turn provides a more well-rounded experience for our student-athletes," said Goodman.
Assistant women's basketball coach Rachel Baity will move from head women's cross country coach to head women's tennis coach, taking over that position from head women's basketball coach Katie Novak. Newly hired assistant men's basketball coach Patrick Mound will shift from men's cross country to men's tennis. Antuan Washington will relinquish his men's tennis duties, and become head cross country coach for both men and women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.