Bucks squeak by Eagles in OT

On Dec. 11 the Fightin' Bucks took on the Pecos Eagles at home. In the first half, the game was close throughout with several lead changes. The Bucks kept it close by getting to the line, as well as knocking down free throws.
In the third quarter Isaiah Nunez showed well with a couple of scores, but the Eagles began to extend a lead. By the end of the quarter, the Fightin' Bucks were down by a half dozen.
Aiden Morrissey began to pick up his offensive play in the final quarter. He did a great job getting to the line, and knocking down free throws. Tied up 45-45, Pecos then hit free throws to seemingly end the game, but with less than a second left, the Fightin' Bucks made an unbelievable play. Jake Crump began at half court, tossing a long pass underneath the bucket for Nunez to catch in mid-air and shoot simultaneously for two points and the tie.
In overtime the Bucks took it to the Eagles, and handed them a 52-50 loss. The Eagles made nearly every shot a challenge with relentless defense, but the Bucks pulled off another great win.
