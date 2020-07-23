UIL posted its fall schedule on July 21, and John Fellows was certainly happy to see it.
The Alpine ISD athletic director and head coach said the UIL directive was the high school’s normal schedule with the exception that there would be no basketball or volleyball tournaments this year.
“We’re just a week out from starting, and we had no guidance about how and what we were going to do,” said Fellows, adding, “Up to this point, they haven’t given us a whole lot of guidance on some other questions we have as well.”
He stressed that the schedule was fluid, and was subject to change.
As far as busing and social distancing, Fellows said they expected to limit travel as much as possible insofar as the number of support staff accompanying the teams to out of town games.
According to Fellows, workouts have been going well. Frequent hand washing, disinfecting equipment, and facial coverings when not exercising were now part of the workout routine.
Said Fellows, “It hasn’t been a big inconvenience, and the kids have been doing pretty well, though it’s a constant battle to keep them separated. There’s nothing that’s 100% preventative, but we’re going to do the best we can.”
To see the UIL schedule, go to uiltexas.org/policy.covid-19, or the Avalanche Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.