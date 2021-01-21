Alpine lifters show well in Monahans

The Alpine High School powerlifting team competed in Monahans at the 2021 Sandhills Powerlifting Meet on Jan. 16.
In their weight classes, Angela Martinez finished first, lifting 165 lbs.; Mia Morris took second place with 97 lbs.; Kaylee Fierro, fourth with 114 lbs.; Angelique Fox, fifth with 132 lbs.; and Enyssa Fierro, fifth with 181 lbs.
For the boys, in their weight classes, Alex Natera took second place with 181 lbs.; Alec Aranda, second with 242 lbs.; Robert Vasquez, third with 198 lbs.; Ernesto Martinez, third with 308 lbs.; and Tristan Smith, fourth with 198 lbs.
They will next compete at home at the Alpine Invitational Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.