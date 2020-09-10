Good showing for cross country at Monahans

On Sept. 5, the Alpine High School Fightin’ Buck cross country teams went to Monahans to compete in their first meet of the year.
It was a good outing for both teams, with four athletes medaling. The varsity girls led by Top 20 medalists Kylie Penders and Vanessa Rice placed third overall. The top five Alpine runners were freshmen Tannin Ritchie and Sydnee Jimenez, who finished just out of individual medal contention, followed by junior Kylie Garcia.
Coach Cory Cason praised the girls, saying, “The work the team has put in so far was apparent in their strong showing at this first meet.”
Penders followed on that same thought.
"We ran pretty well for the first race of the season. I know I can run better. I know we can all run better. I like our chance of advancing to Regional this year," she said.
In the boys competition, seniors D'Angelo Gonzales and Griffin Carlin placed eighth and 15th, respectively, earning individual Top 20 medals in an extremely competitive varsity boys field. Said Gonzales, "It was a competitive race, and we did the best we could. We know we can do better, and we know we have a lot of work to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.